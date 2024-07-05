Connect with us

Obiora Obiwon Gets Romantic with "Yes I Do" Off the EP "Helmets, Crowns and Roses"

New Video: Mercy Chinwo - More Than Enough

Show Dem Camp Drops New Single "No love In Lagos" feat. Nsikak David & The Cavemen

SYEMCA Drops New Single "WWGD" (What We Gone Do?) with Visualiser

Listen to Princess Wonda's New Single "Shooby Doo"

Reekado Banks Pledges Unwavering Love in New Single "Visa"

Ashidapo & Asake Link Up for New Single "Brother"

Qing Madi Expands Debut EP with Deluxe Edition feat. Kizz Daniel

Simi's New Album "Lost and Found" is a Love Letter to Music & Herself | Listen

Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in "Devil Wears White" Music Video

Obiora Obiwon Gets Romantic with "Yes I Do" Off the EP "Helmets, Crowns and Roses"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian artist Obiora Obiwon is back with a new single, “Yes I Do,” the lead track from his upcoming EP “Helmets, Crowns and Roses.”

“Yes I Do” is a love song dedicated to commitment and family. Opening with the line “They don’t make mushy love songs anymore,” the R&B singer delivers a heartfelt journey of finding true love and building a lasting relationship.

This upbeat afropop track marks a return to Obiwon’s ballad roots. The artist, known for his gospel leanings in recent years, has a long history of creating love songs that are popular at weddings, anniversaries, and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Listen:

Stream here.

