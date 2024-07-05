Obiora Obiwon Gets Romantic with “Yes I Do” Off the EP “Helmets, Crowns and Roses”

Nigerian artist Obiora Obiwon is back with a new single, “Yes I Do,” the lead track from his upcoming EP “Helmets, Crowns and Roses.”

“Yes I Do” is a love song dedicated to commitment and family. Opening with the line “They don’t make mushy love songs anymore,” the R&B singer delivers a heartfelt journey of finding true love and building a lasting relationship.

This upbeat afropop track marks a return to Obiwon’s ballad roots. The artist, known for his gospel leanings in recent years, has a long history of creating love songs that are popular at weddings, anniversaries, and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Listen:

Stream here.