Obiora Obiwon Has Every Reason to Be Grateful

Nigerian gospel artiste Obiora Obiwon is celebrating a memorial of his miraculous healing and deliverance, after suffering complications of a ruptured appendix which almost claimed his life.

The singer shared a video on Instagram of he and his wife, recounting their experience with the illness and their testimony of recovery.

In his post, he wrote this caption:

MY TESTIMONY OF HEALING DELIVERANCE▪️▪️▪️ Today April 21, I make a day of permanent memorial unto the Lord God for His miraculous healing and deliverance from sudden sickness and death. As shared last year, I nearly lost my life due to complications of a ruptured appendix and a resultant appendeceal mass. It all happened so suddenly in April 2018. Forget everything you heard, God is still in the business of miraculous healing! I ended up in a very good hospital but at a point my body wasn’t responding and I developed further complications. On this fateful turning point day, God spoke His word clearly to me in Romans 8:2 and Romans 8:11. The light of revelation which I received and proclaimed in that situation brought my healing. As long as I have breath in me, I will continually remember His faithfulness and tell the world that Jesus is alive. He is Saviour, He is Healer and His Word brings deliverance.

I pray especially in a time like this that anyone needing healing deliverance will connect to this testimony and rise in faith to receive God’s healing power. I’m grateful for everyone God used to uphold me during this trial – doctors, family, friends, church, prayer partners and Kingdom partners. Special thanks to Evangelist Bee, producer of the Inspaya TV Show for urging and encouraging me to capture my testimony on video footage and to publicly broadcast my healing testimony. Lord Jesus I will serve You and proclaim Your Name forever. Thank You my Lord! Truly, In Christ is The Life Of Testimony! – #TheLifeOfTestimony #TLOT

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: obioraobiwon