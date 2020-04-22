Let’s Applaud these Celebrities Lending a Much Needed Helping Hand to those in Need

Rules put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic mean most people are at home at the moment and that includes celebrities. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is on a steady rise each day, and with the rise comes fear and panic among citizens.

Thankfully, fear hasn’t stopped people from giving back to their communities and inspiring us all in these scary times. From acts of kindness to major donations that will help the less privileged and those whose lives have been affected by the lockdown, here are just a few of the ways celebrities are doing good in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak:

The celebrities doing monetary giveaways via social media. These celebrities are sending cash to fans and followers so that they can have money to stock up their homes with foodstuff to survive the national lockdown. Celebrities like Craze Clown, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade, Don Jazzy, and Runtown are among a few that have given out cash gifts to those in need.

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020

There are some celebrities that are also stepping out of their homes to physically share palliatives in neighborhoods that are lacking. Celebrities like Fireboy DML, Olamide, Banky W, Do2dtun, AY Makun, and others.

Comedian, Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye, also announced plans to donate his mansion to the Federal Government to be used as an isolation center. The comedian says he is worried by the increasing number of COVID19 cases recorded each day and as such, is donating his mansion as his own contribution toward the efforts of the government.

Photo Credit: @bankywellington