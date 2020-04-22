Connect with us

Let's Applaud these Celebrities Lending a Much Needed Helping Hand to those in Need

Obiora Obiwon Has Every Reason to Be Grateful

Bisola Aieyola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

EbonyLife TV’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” is Coming to Netflix

We're Counting Down to #BBNaija's Mercy & Ike's Love Story 💃🏽

10 Years After, Da Grin is Still in Our Hearts ❤️

Don Jazzy has Nothing but Respect for Funke Akindele Bello

Guess How the Royal Family is Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 94th Birthday (Hint: It's a Sweet Throwback)

Ozinna Anumudu mourns the Passing of her Dad 💔

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

Rules put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic mean most people are at home at the moment and that includes celebrities. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is on a steady rise each day, and with the rise comes fear and panic among citizens.

Thankfully, fear hasn’t stopped people from giving back to their communities and inspiring us all in these scary times. From acts of kindness to major donations that will help the less privileged and those whose lives have been affected by the lockdown, here are just a few of the ways celebrities are doing good in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak:

The celebrities doing monetary giveaways via social media. These celebrities are sending cash to fans and followers so that they can have money to stock up their homes with foodstuff to survive the national lockdown. Celebrities like Craze Clown, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade, Don Jazzy, and Runtown are among a few that have given out cash gifts to those in need.

There are some celebrities that are also stepping out of their homes to physically share palliatives in neighborhoods that are lacking. Celebrities like Fireboy DML, Olamide, Banky W, Do2dtun, AY Makun, and others.

View this post on Instagram

The major problem we have concerning the act of giving in Nigeria, are people who lace good thoughts with insults to the detriment of the givers. When celebrities give to people in need without letting you know anything about it, you say to them "All you Yeyebrities are busy posting pictures of your houses when your mates are doing a lot to help people who are hungry out there". When we respond by letting you know how we have been doing a whole lot to help, some of you ask for proofs by saying " Please don't come here and tell us how you've been helping people with what we can't see or confirm". When we now give and let you in our business, you come to us again and call it 'showoff'. When companies operating within our environments gives to the people and announce it to the public with bigger events and unveilings, you applaud them and accept the ideas as good acts of Corporate Social Responsibility. But when celebrities with brand names do exactly same,You will still sneak in on them with your negative comments, and call them 'Audio Givers or Showoff Kings/Queens. You even sometimes attack them by saying " Do it quietly, we don't have to know on social media". It is actually okay to make constructive suggestions or share better ideas on how to give to those in need, without trying to indict the people that are at least making some efforts. Let's make it our responsibility to do the best we can in changing the things we don't like by encouraging each other respectfully. Rather than have a picture of someone 'showing off' in your head, celebrate the individual who is doing what the government is not doing for its citizens in need. Social responsibility is what everybody is entitled to do in their own ways

A post shared by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on

Comedian, Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye, also announced plans to donate his mansion to the Federal Government to be used as an isolation center. The comedian says he is worried by the increasing number of COVID19 cases recorded each day and as such, is donating his mansion as his own contribution toward the efforts of the government.

View this post on Instagram

I'M  DONATING MY NEW FAPOH ROYAL SEAL MANSION TO FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA TO USE IT AS AN ISOLATION CENTRE. Humanity will overcome all its challengens only if we are willing to let  go of the things we are not using for now for the benifit of others. In view of the increasing cases of #coronavirus patients in Nigeria, and  the few screening centres available for now, I'm deeply worried. We will be making humanitarian sacrifices towards  contributing our selfless deeds to control the escalating records  of the #coronavirus as predicted by WHO. When I wrote an open letter to Mr President on the 5th of Apri 2020 on how we can control the spread of the convid-19, it was only 210 cases, today it moving towards a thousand. We should be proactive if we hope to win this global war,that has no boundaries,no discrimination and unfortunately indestructible for now. Against this backdrop, and the ongoing  lock down, the few services left has been put on hold at the ongoing  FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion project site. I feel convinced to donate  this my new  FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion to the Federal Government to used  as an isolation centre, as my personal quest to assist in the control, prevention,  isolation  and treatment of those diagnosed or to be treated in the course of us finding a lasting solution. This donation will stand as a gift to humanity, till we find a solution which will once again set us free from the shackles of this incurable disease. I am appealing to Nigerians to take this matter seriously because Covid-19 is real as it has claimed over one million lives in all parts of the world. The hardship is really getting harder, it may jeopardize the progress of controlling the spread of the virus. The feldral government  must provide adequate palliatives for all Nigerians, till this disease becomes a thing of the past. I also appeal for a two-week total lockdown to enable government treat existing cases and curb further spread by those who may have contracted the Covid-19. This lockdown will control all forms of movement and socialization between individuals or groups. May God see us through this dark moments. Amb Francis Agoda

A post shared by Igodye (@igodye_) on

Photo Credit: @bankywellington

