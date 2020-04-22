Tristan Thompson May OR May Not Be Khloe Kardashian’s Sperm Donor

On a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, Khloe Kardashian opens up to her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, about having baby number 2 with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe says to her sisters, “I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days. And the injection process has been fine. I don’t know why I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not that bad'”.

Khloe then added that if she added a sperm donor into the mix, she’d have a better chance of getting pregnant.

“Dr Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that…” she says. “Which, I do have a sperm donor, but…”

Her sisters then wanted to know: who is it! She revealed the father would be her ex, Tristan Thompson, the father to her two-year-old daughter True.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe added. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Take a look: