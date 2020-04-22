Movies & TV
Check Out this List of Movies Showing on Netflix for the Month of May 🎬🍿
Movie lovers! You are in for a special Netflix-binge for the month of May.
Netflix has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while sheltering in place, starting from May 1, 2020.
According to Just Jared, here is the list of movies, including their genre and the release date for the month of May:
May 1st
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 2nd
Arctic Dogs
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 6th
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 7th
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
May 8th
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9th
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11th
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12th
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
May 13th
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
May 14th
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15th
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 16th
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17th
Soul Surfer
May 18th
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
May 22nd
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23rd
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25th
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 27th
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28th
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
May 29th
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 31st
High Strung Free Dance
COMING SOON:
Blood & Water — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystic Pop-up Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 5