Check Out this List of Movies Showing on Netflix for the Month of May 🎬🍿

It's 3 Generations of Beauty as Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Rani Rose cover People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue

Tristan Thompson May OR May Not Be Khloe Kardashian's Sperm Donor

Bisola Aiyeola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

EbonyLife TV's "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" is Coming to Netflix

We're Counting Down to #BBNaija's Mercy & Ike's Love Story 💃🏽

It's Omoni Oboli's Birthday & No One's as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

It's 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre, Isan Elba, and Idris Elba attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)

Movie lovers! You are in for a special Netflix-binge for the month of May.

Netflix has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while sheltering in place, starting from May 1, 2020.

According to Just Jared, here is the list of movies, including their genre and the release date for the month of May:

May 1st

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 2nd

Arctic Dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9th

Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo

May 20th 

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25th

Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

COMING SOON:

Blood & Water — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystic Pop-up Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 5

