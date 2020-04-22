Check Out this List of Movies Showing on Netflix for the Month of May 🎬🍿

Movie lovers! You are in for a special Netflix-binge for the month of May.

Netflix has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while sheltering in place, starting from May 1, 2020.

According to Just Jared, here is the list of movies, including their genre and the release date for the month of May:

May 1st

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In — NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 2nd

Arctic Dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

COMING SOON:

Blood & Water — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mystic Pop-up Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 5