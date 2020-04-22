Bisola Aieyola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

Asides being an amazing singer and actress, Bisola Aiyeola is also great with kids and her love for kids has led to the launch of a new show for children, hosted by Bisola herself.

The new show is called “Circle Time with Bisola“, and deducing from the snippet she shared on Instagram, the kids will be having a swell time with the actress.

Sharing a snippet of the forthcoming show, she caption her post:

A sneak peek into the real deal. A new kiddies show is in town 🥳🥳🥳🥳 We can’t wait. Get the word out there for all kids to know about this. Circle Time with Bisola , a show for kids and for those who love them! Tag a parent, aunty, uncle, cousin, nephew, niece and friend to tell them about this. Anyone who knows me, knows I love children so I am really excited about this 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

#CTWB @tmplkds @thetemplecompany

