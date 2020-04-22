EbonyLife TV’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” is Coming to Netflix

Netflix is adding more movies to its Nollywood catalogue, and the next addition is EbonyLife 2017 rom-com, “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel“.

“The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival as the only full feature Nigerian film.

In this spritely Nollywood romantic comedy, an aspiring restaurateur returns to her home in Lagos to try and refine the fare at her family’s little hotel, only to find that her parents are planning on selling out to a rich (and devilishly attractive) buyer.

The movie which was directed by Ishaya Bako stars Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, OC Ukeje, Charles Inojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani and Ini Dima Okojie.

Mo Abudu, the executive producer of the film, shared the news via Instagram, that the movie will be joining some of EbonyLife’s A-listers currently showing on the streaming platform.

She wrote: