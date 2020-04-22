Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EbonyLife TV’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” is Coming to Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bisola Aieyola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

Movies & TV Scoop

We're Counting Down to #BBNaija's Mercy & Ike's Love Story 💃🏽

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

It's Omoni Oboli's Birthday & No One's as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Deyemi Okanlawon & his Adorable Family are Picture Perfect for his Birthday

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! Watch Episode 10 of "Room 420" - 'Rukky's Story'

Movies & TV

EbonyLife TV’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” is Coming to Netflix

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Netflix is adding more movies to its Nollywood catalogue, and the next addition is EbonyLife 2017 rom-com, “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel“.

“The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival as the only full feature Nigerian film.

In this spritely Nollywood romantic comedy, an aspiring restaurateur returns to her home in Lagos to try and refine the fare at her family’s little hotel, only to find that her parents are planning on selling out to a rich (and devilishly attractive) buyer.

The movie which was directed by Ishaya Bako stars Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, OC Ukeje, Charles Inojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani and Ini Dima Okojie.

Mo Abudu, the executive producer of the film, shared the news via Instagram, that the movie will be joining some of EbonyLife’s A-listers currently showing on the streaming platform.

She wrote:

Hello beautiful people, EBONYLIFE FILMS the Creators and Producers of Fifty, The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy and Your Excellency, are pleased to announce that our feature film, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, directed by @ishayabako and Starring @zainabbalogun @kennethokolie @deyemitheactor @lalaakindoju @racheloniga @jidekosoko @ajokesilva @_olujacobs @iamtonitones @chiefblack @inidimaokojie @akahnnani @octhegreatukeje, official selection at TIFF 2017 ‘Hidden Gem’ will soon premiere on Netflix 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. #EbonyLifeFilms #FilmsOnNetflix #RHHMovie

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Advertisement
css.php