We’re Counting Down to #BBNaija’s Mercy & Ike’s Love Story 💃🏽

Two of our best-loved reality TV stars, our favourite couple, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke, are giving us a show worth counting down to.

Fans have been unable to keep calm since they announced the launch of their reality TV show. And now the wait is almost over. The reality TV show will officially kick off on April 26, just five days away — yayy!

Announcing the countdown, Ike penned down a sweet note. He wrote:

Looking back to how it all started from a house full of strangers I fell in love with my beautiful queen,a love that was rare and magical,I knew it’s was you my heart wants,I can’t wait to show the world our love. 5 days away from the premiere nothing or NO ONE can stop us now

#5DaysToMercyXIkeShow

While the Queen of highlights wrote: