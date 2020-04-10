10 Years After, Da Grin is Still in Our Hearts ❤️

Today, the 22nd of April, 2020, marks 10 years since the Nigerian music industry lost a legend, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun also known as Da Grin.

On April 14, 2010, he was involved in a ghastly motor accident. His vehicle rammed into a stationary truck at night. Da Grin went into a coma as a result of the collision.

Da Grin was super talented, and his family, friends, and devoted fans will never stop remembering. Da Grin used Yoruba, English and Pidgin to revolutionise rap in Nigeria.

For sure, the Da Grin remains forever in the hearts of Nigerians.

We celebrate dagrin today. We never really had a close relationship other than that of respect. We met a lot around storm records events as young rappers seeking better opportunities.

His album CEO just sprung up our of nowhere and boom! "Mummy mi o si ni ile" all beach fronts.

Dagrin akogun brother we miss you… I wish you can wake up..

This make me to believe something things happen for another to happen.. YOU GAVE WAY FOR OLAMIDE(👈Respect), we know if you're still here, Olamide would still be upcoming artist Who can feel the pain?

I still have Dagrin's Jimmy jump off on my laptop, he raps for 7mins 58 secs, No Nigerian has done that on Jimmy jump off. Dagrin was good, may his soul continue to rest in peace.

In celebration of the music icon, here are 5 songs you should listen to today.

Rugged Man feat. Da Grin – Emi Ni

Da Grin on Jimmy’s Jump Off (Freestyle)

Pon Pon Pon

KSB feat. Da Grin – Turn Me Around

Omawumi feat. Da Grin – Thank God