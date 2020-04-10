Connect with us

Music Scoop

10 Years After, Da Grin is Still in Our Hearts ❤️

Music Scoop

Obiora Obiwon Has Every Reason to Be Grateful

Music

New Music: Marcelo Feat. TylerRiddim - Side Piece

Music Scoop

Eminem has Hit a Major Milestone on his Journey to Sobriety

Music

New Music: Dr Sid feat. Ladipoe - LIT

Music

Barzini Unveils his Debut Album "Beloved Vol. 1" | Listen

Music Scoop

Davido's Fiancee Chioma Rowland is now Coronavirus Free!

Music

New Music: Paul Play feat. Nonso Amadi - Kolo

Music

New Music: Ill Bliss - "Country"

Music

Simi is Pregnant! Watch her Reveal the Great News in the Video for "Duduke"

Music

10 Years After, Da Grin is Still in Our Hearts ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today, the 22nd of April, 2020, marks 10 years since the Nigerian music industry lost a legend, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun also known as Da Grin.

On April 14, 2010, he was involved in a ghastly motor accident. His vehicle rammed into a stationary truck at night. Da Grin went into a coma as a result of the collision.

Da Grin was super talented, and his family, friends, and devoted fans will never stop remembering. Da Grin used Yoruba, English and Pidgin to revolutionise rap in Nigeria.

For sure, the Da Grin remains forever in the hearts of Nigerians.

In celebration of the music icon, here are 5 songs you should listen to today.

Rugged Man feat. Da Grin – Emi Ni

Da Grin on Jimmy’s Jump Off (Freestyle)

Pon Pon Pon

 

KSB feat. Da Grin – Turn Me Around

Omawumi feat. Da Grin – Thank God

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Advertisement
css.php