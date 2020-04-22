Don Jazzy has Nothing but Respect for Funke Akindele Bello

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy is celebrating actress Funke Akindele Bello by making her his WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday).

And why is she his WCW? Because she owned up to her mistake after she defied lockdown orders to throw a birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Don Jazzy said he has more respect for Funke for making such a mistake and owning up to it.