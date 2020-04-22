Scoop
Don Jazzy has Nothing but Respect for Funke Akindele Bello
Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy is celebrating actress Funke Akindele Bello by making her his WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday).
And why is she his WCW? Because she owned up to her mistake after she defied lockdown orders to throw a birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz.
In a post shared on his Instagram, Don Jazzy said he has more respect for Funke for making such a mistake and owning up to it.
#WCW I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous. As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. My prayer everyday is that I don’t make a mistake that will cost me my life or reputation.
You have made yours and the whole world has seen. Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s. Just a tiny reputational damage that in my opinion you have already restored because you have paid the price with jara on top. If you dey shame, stop am o, because as TuBaba talk, “nobody holy pass”. I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o.