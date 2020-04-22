Connect with us

Scoop

Don Jazzy has Nothing but Respect for Funke Akindele Bello

Scoop

Guess How the Royal Family is Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 94th Birthday (Hint: It's a Sweet Throwback)

Scoop

Ozinna Anumudu mourns the Passing of her Dad 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's 8 Years and Counting for Stephanie Linus & Husband Linus Idahosa

Scoop

Blackmail Toke Makinwa & Tacha? Ha! Think Again 🤨

Music Scoop

Eminem has Hit a Major Milestone on his Journey to Sobriety

Scoop

Busola Dakolo Wants us to “Man Up” during these Tough Times

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

Scoop

Don Jazzy has Nothing but Respect for Funke Akindele Bello

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy is celebrating actress Funke Akindele Bello by making her his WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday).

And why is she his WCW? Because she owned up to her mistake after she defied lockdown orders to throw a birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Don Jazzy said he has more respect for Funke for making such a mistake and owning up to it.

#WCW I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous. As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. My prayer everyday is that I don’t make a mistake that will cost me my life or reputation.

You have made yours and the whole world has seen. Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s. Just a tiny reputational damage that in my opinion you have already restored because you have paid the price with jara on top. If you dey shame, stop am o, because as TuBaba talk, “nobody holy pass”. I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Let’s Burst These Working From Home Myths

‘Funmilola Sanya: The Lord Said I Should Tell You

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

Advertisement
css.php