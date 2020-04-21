Guess How the Royal Family is Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 94th Birthday (Hint: It’s a Sweet Throwback)

It’s Queen Elizabeth‘s 94th birthday today, Tuesday.

Although she requested that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday this year, which is happening for the first time since her 68-year reign due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, the royal family still found a way of celebrating the queen in a memorable way.

The official Instagram page of the royal family is throwing it back to the queen’s childhood and letting us in on the sweet memories.

The caption says:

Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! 🎈🎉 Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns. Visit our highlight to learn more about The Queen’s childhood.

Check on it:

And of course, what’s a royal birthday without a royal cake?

