Ozinna Anumudu mourns the Passing of her Dad 💔

Celebrity stylist Ozinna Anumudu and her family are presently mourning the passing of the Anumudu patriarch Willie Anumudu.

According to News Telegraph, Willie, who was the owner of Globe Motors, died at the age of 68, on Tuesday morning, April 21, after a brief illness not related to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Nkiru and four children.

Ozinna shared a photo taken with her dad on her Instagram story with a peace sign and heartbreak emoji.

Photo Credit: @ozinna