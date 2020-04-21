Connect with us

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

It's 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

Deyemi Okanlawon & his Adorable Family are Picture Perfect for his Birthday

It's Here! Watch Episode 10 of "Room 420" - 'Rukky's Story'

Watch Episode 9 of "Room 420" – Pity Party

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Mr Governor"

WATCH Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series Here

Episode 2 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies" is Here | WATCH

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us ‘Tom & Jerry’ & Happy Childhood Memories

46 mins ago

Gene Deitch, the American illustrator who produced some of the best-animated cartoons of the 19th century, such as ‘Munro‘, ‘Tom Terrific‘, and ‘Nudnik‘, as well as the well-acclaimed cartoons, ‘Popeye‘ and ‘Tom and Jerry‘ series, has passed.

Deitch died in Prague on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 95.

His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press, that Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague’s Little Quarter neighbourhood. No further details were given.

According to Wikipedia, Deitch’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ series began in 1961 when American production company MGM commissioned Deitch to produce 13 episodes of the animation in Prague under Rembrandt Films animation studios. Deitch wrote and directed the cartoon up until 1962.

Deitch is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists and illustrators.

Photo Credit: @Francis_Joseph

