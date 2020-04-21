Connect with us

It’s 8 Years and Counting for Stephanie Linus & Husband Linus Idahosa

It’s been eight years already since Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, exchanged vows and said their ‘I dos’ and according to the actress, its been a beautiful and amazing journey.

Their fairytale wedding took place on the 21st of April 2012 in Paris, France.

Taking to Instagram, Stephanie shared a photo of from their wedding day, and she captioned the photo:

Gosh! It feels like yesterday and
It’s still fun to laugh and play together.

Its been a beautiful and amazing journey.

and…Yes, I do all over again!!! Dear God Almighty, we dedicate this day to you, with our hearts filled with Love, Gratitude and Thanksgiving.
Happy Anniversary to us❤️💋🥂
##happyanniversary

Photo Credit: stephanielinus

