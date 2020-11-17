“Tom & Jerry” is Coming to the Big Screen as a Live-Action Animation | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Published

29 seconds ago

 on

This is one movie kids from the 1900s will certainly be so excited to see.

Tom & Jerry” take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen with an eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action. Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

“Tom & Jerry” stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria.

Here’s a synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

“Tom & Jerry” hits theatres on March 5, 2021!

