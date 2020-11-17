Take a Virtual Tour of the House Emmanuella Got Her Mum

Child actor and comedian, Emmanuella recently got her mum a house and shared the amazing news online. In this interview with BBC Pidgin, she gives a tour of the new home, explaining why and how she pulled it off.

Emmanuella said it was upon the sound advice from “Uncle Mark” of Mark Angel Comedy, reminding her of a promise she made to her mother and she fulfilled it by splitting her earnings into four parts, one of which went into saving for the building.

Watch the awe-inspiring video below: