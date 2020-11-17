Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah is Confident Her Pepper Steak Recipe is the Best You'll Ever Try

BN TV

Take a Virtual Tour of the House Emmanuella Got Her Mum

BN TV Movies & TV

ICYMI: Catch up on the Final Episode of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda is addressing Rape & Sexual Harassment on Episode 3 of "Public Eye"

BN TV Career

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Nevada Bridge film "To All The Broken Hearted" Highlights PTSD & the Importance of Mental Health - Watch the Trailer Here

BN TV Music

Watch Johnny Drille's mashup of John Legend's "You and I" & Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are"

BN TV

Three Steps to Building Your Own City, According to Akon

Beauty BN TV

Valerie Obaze details the Inspiration behind R&R Luxury & Power of Africa’s Natural Ingredients in "Chapter 10: The Sustainable Era" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

BN Cuisine: Rona & Kiddwaya make Low Carb Pancakes on "Diary of an Inner Fat Girl"

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah is Confident Her Pepper Steak Recipe is the Best You’ll Ever Try

BN TV

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah is here with another easy and amazing recipe. In a new vlog, she shares her Pepper steak recipe and she’s confident that it’s better than Chinese takeout!

INGREDIENTS:
900g Flank Steak
2 each Red and Green Bell Peppers
1 Onion

SLURRY:
400ml Beef Broth
1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
2 tbsp Rice Wine
1 tsp Sesame Oil
3 tsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Ginger Powder

MEAT MARINADE:
2 Stock Cubes (I used Knorr Chicken Cubes)
1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
3 tbsp Cornflour
1 tsbp Minced Garlic
1 tbsp Minced Ginger
1/3 Cup Honey
2 tbsp Vegetable Oil
1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Black Pepper

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Diabetes

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure
Advertisement
css.php