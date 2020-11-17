BN TV
Sisi Jemimah is Confident Her Pepper Steak Recipe is the Best You’ll Ever Try
Sisi Jemimah is here with another easy and amazing recipe. In a new vlog, she shares her Pepper steak recipe and she’s confident that it’s better than Chinese takeout!
INGREDIENTS:
900g Flank Steak
2 each Red and Green Bell Peppers
1 Onion
SLURRY:
400ml Beef Broth
1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
2 tbsp Rice Wine
1 tsp Sesame Oil
3 tsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Ginger Powder
MEAT MARINADE:
2 Stock Cubes (I used Knorr Chicken Cubes)
1/4 Cup Soy Sauce
3 tbsp Cornflour
1 tsbp Minced Garlic
1 tbsp Minced Ginger
1/3 Cup Honey
2 tbsp Vegetable Oil
1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Black Pepper
Watch the video below: