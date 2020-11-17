Sisi Jemimah is Confident Her Pepper Steak Recipe is the Best You’ll Ever Try

Sisi Jemimah is here with another easy and amazing recipe. In a new vlog, she shares her Pepper steak recipe and she’s confident that it’s better than Chinese takeout!

INGREDIENTS:

900g Flank Steak

2 each Red and Green Bell Peppers

1 Onion

SLURRY:

400ml Beef Broth

1/4 Cup Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Rice Wine

1 tsp Sesame Oil

3 tsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Ginger Powder

MEAT MARINADE:

2 Stock Cubes (I used Knorr Chicken Cubes)

1/4 Cup Soy Sauce

3 tbsp Cornflour

1 tsbp Minced Garlic

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

1/3 Cup Honey

2 tbsp Vegetable Oil

1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Black Pepper

Watch the video below: