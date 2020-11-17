ICYMI: Catch up on the Final Episode of “Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri”

It’s the final episode of “Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri” and it has been so much fun keeping up with Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton as they welcomed Baby Matthew to the family.

In the last episode of the series, Mike travels back to Lagos for a very exciting business opportunity! At home, Perri meets up with two of her closest friends who are also mums for a play date and a proper catch-up. When Mike returns, Perri looks ahead to the future as she plans to make lots of memories together as a family.

Enjoy!