Our #BBNaija Faves Mercy & Ike are Launching their own Reality TV Show!

Two of our favourite reality TV stars, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke have given us the most pleasant surprise with the announcement of their joint reality TV show.

Well, contrary to what many might think regarding their relationship, it appears they have indeed been spending a lot of time behind prying eyes.

In the trailer for their new show, Mercy can be seen reminding Ike about a choice she asked him to make. What choice could that be? Well we guess the only way to find out is to wait for the premiere.

While we have to wait until the 26th of April to find out on Africa Magic Showcase DSTV Channel 151, this undoubtedly promises to be exciting and drama filled.

Watch the trailer below: