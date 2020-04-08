Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Our #BBNaija Faves Mercy & Ike are Launching their own Reality TV Show!

Beauty Movies & TV

Issa Rae is in the Middle of a Major Level Up & She‘s Telling us About it in the April Edition of Teen Vogue

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Osifo is the Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine's April 2020 Issue

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH Episode 2 of John Krasinski's Show "Some Good News"

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Producing the Soundtrack for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic "Rattle Snake"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film "Small Bant" on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Insecure" Season 4 is Going to Be a Wild Ride! | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Halima Abubakar has Welcomed her Biggest Miracle & it's a Baby Boy!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These Celebrities are Calling for the Release of Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

These Celebrity Couples had to Postpone their 2020 Weddings Because of Coronavirus

Movies & TV

Our #BBNaija Faves Mercy & Ike are Launching their own Reality TV Show!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Two of our favourite reality TV stars, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke have given us the most pleasant surprise with the announcement of their joint reality TV show.

Well, contrary to what many might think regarding their relationship, it appears they have indeed been spending a lot of time behind prying eyes.

In the trailer for their new show, Mercy can be seen reminding Ike about a choice she asked him to make. What choice could that be? Well we guess the only way to find out is to wait for the premiere.

While we have to wait until the 26th of April to find out on Africa Magic Showcase DSTV Channel 151, this undoubtedly promises to be exciting and drama filled.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

‘Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This Is What Working From Home Means to the Average Nigerian

Beyond Empty Stats…Victims of Terrorist & Violent Attacks in Nigeria Are People Like You

Monica Alabi: Adjusting to Our New Normal

Advertisement
css.php