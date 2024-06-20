Connect with us

4 hours ago

This July, get ready to be transported to 18th-century Nigeria as Bolanle AustenPeters’ directed biopic “House of Ga’a” premieres on Netflix on the 26th. “House of Ga’a” recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker, Bashorun Ga’a, who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his blood.

The star-studded cast includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker.

Check out the BTS photos from the set of “House of Ga’a” for a sneak peek:

Other titles coming to Netflix in July include “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” and “Elite: Season 8” set to premiere early in the month. “Vikings: Valhalla” returns with season 3 on the 11th, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions in season 2 of “T・P BON” on the 17th and “Find Me Falling” premieres on the 19th.

For the sports documentary lovers, “SPRINT” premieres on the 2nd, while “Receiver” arrives on the 10th. Kids and family drama continues with the return of “The Dragon Prince: Season 6” on the 26th.

A new stand-up special from comedian Chad Daniels, “Chad Daniels: Empty Nester” will premiere on the 16th and the series “Lobola Man” on Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator will premiere on the 12th.

