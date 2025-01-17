Aaliyah’s Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

For Aaliyah’s birthday, Barbie has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Princess of RnB with a doll crafted in her image, honouring her unparalleled legacy as a cultural icon. Known for her smooth vocals, groundbreaking music, and trendsetting style, Aaliyah remains a symbol of timeless talent and influence.

Styled in Aaliyah’s unforgettable leather outfit from her 1996 “One in a Million” music video, the doll captures her effortless cool, complete with her signature side-parted hair and dark sunglasses. It’s a nostalgic nod to the singer’s unique aesthetic.

Unsurprisingly, the doll sold out within minutes, with fans demanding a restock. It’s no wonder—this collector’s item is not just a tribute to Aaliyah’s artistry but also a celebration of her enduring influence.

Did you manage to grab one, or are you still waiting to add it to your collection?

Check out more photos of the doll below!