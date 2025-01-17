Connect with us

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

How to Decide When Your Wig Needs a Revamp

Green Just Got Hotter & Veekee James Shows us How to Rock It!

Joselyn Dumas Wears Kente Like a Queen | See her Stunning Photos

Liquorose’s Self-Styled Outfit at the “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce

Hitting the Gym This Year? Here's Your Must-Know Guide

Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Check Out 2025’s Golden Globes Most Iconic Looks

Considering a Big Chop? Try a Pixie Cut First

Published

35 mins ago

 on

For Aaliyah’s birthday, Barbie has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Princess of RnB with a doll crafted in her image, honouring her unparalleled legacy as a cultural icon. Known for her smooth vocals, groundbreaking music, and trendsetting style, Aaliyah remains a symbol of timeless talent and influence.

Styled in Aaliyah’s unforgettable leather outfit from her 1996 “One in a Million” music video, the doll captures her effortless cool, complete with her signature side-parted hair and dark sunglasses. It’s a nostalgic nod to the singer’s unique aesthetic.

Unsurprisingly, the doll sold out within minutes, with fans demanding a restock. It’s no wonder—this collector’s item is not just a tribute to Aaliyah’s artistry but also a celebration of her enduring influence.

Did you manage to grab one, or are you still waiting to add it to your collection?

Check out more photos of the doll below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

