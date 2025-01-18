Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard recently joined Jennifer Hudson on her show. During their conversation, Tasha took a trip down memory lane and shared how she met her husband, Kenneth Leonard, in the most unexpected but sweet way—at a worship conference.

Tasha recalled:

We are both church kids, so we met at a worship conference. I was doing a rehearsal, and he was the music director for the band. When I came out to do the rehearsal, they were doing the wrong version of William Murphy’s ‘Praise Is What I Do,’ and I was like, ‘Who’s in charge here? It’s the wrong song!’

Kenneth then stepped up and introduced himself, ready to help:

So, he stands up and says, ‘Hi, my name is Kenneth Leonard. I am the MD. How can I help you? Whatever you need, we’ll have it done by tonight.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s this? You need to meet my energy. If I’m screaming, you need to scream.’ He has been the calm to my storm since that moment, and we became the best of friends.

Tasha also took the opportunity to share how proud she is of their son, Asher, especially his growing talent as a drummer.

