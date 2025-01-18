Sweet Spot
“10 Years of Love and Friendship” Omawumi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Oluwatosin
Love, friendship, and a bond that keeps growing stronger—this is what singer Omawumi and her husband, Oluwatosin, are celebrating as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
Sharing a video filled with special family moments on Instagram, Omawumi celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt message to her husband.
She wrote:
10 years of love and friendship! Wow! Happy anniversary, my love! We did it, and we will continue to do it!
I am truly grateful for you; life with you is stress-free (apart from some small sqoin here and there. You have made it so easy. Thank you for your love and understanding, and I want to thank myself, too! My prayer is that God will continue to strengthen our bond, may our children be blessed, and may we continue to smile and be joyful! I love you, my Baba K and F!
See how Omawumi celebrated her anniversary below:
