“10 Years of Love and Friendship” Omawumi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Oluwatosin

Love, friendship, and a bond that keeps growing stronger—this is what singer Omawumi and her husband, Oluwatosin, are celebrating as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a video filled with special family moments on Instagram, Omawumi celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt message to her husband.

She wrote:

10 years of love and friendship! Wow! Happy anniversary, my love! We did it, and we will continue to do it! I am truly grateful for you; life with you is stress-free (apart from some small sqoin here and there. You have made it so easy. Thank you for your love and understanding, and I want to thank myself, too! My prayer is that God will continue to strengthen our bond, may our children be blessed, and may we continue to smile and be joyful! I love you, my Baba K and F!

See how Omawumi celebrated her anniversary below: