Waje, Timi Dakolo, Kate Henshaw & More Rally for Immunisation in UNICEF’s “No More Zero Dose”

In a powerful new anthem, “No More Zero Dose,” UNICEF teams up with celebrated Nigerian artists Waje, Timi Dakolo, Omawumi, Spyro, Qing Madi, along with artists from across Africa—including Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, and Mali—to amplify the vital importance of immunisation

The video also features beloved Nollywood stars Kate Henshaw and Ali Nuhu, bringing added star power and urgency to the cause.

Produced by acclaimed music producer Cobhams Asuquo, the song carries an essential message: Every child deserves a chance at a healthier, brighter future through timely immunisation.

