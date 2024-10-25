Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Music

Waje, Timi Dakolo, Kate Henshaw & More Rally for Immunisation in UNICEF’s "No More Zero Dose"

BN TV Scoop

It’s Sooj on “The Dip” Talking BBNaija9, Nelly & What’s Coming Next

BN TV Scoop

Nelly Tells All on "The Dip": BBNaija9, Sooj & What’s on the Horizon

BN TV Inspired Living

Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Inspired Living

Riyah Abdul’s Bold Move from Ghana to Nigeria Sparked a Major Financial Shift | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Scoop

Get All The Deets on Anita Ukah's BBNaija9 Experience & Her Special Bond with Topher on "The Dip"

Beauty BN TV Inspired

Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV

YKB and Asherkine Show Off Their Bromance (and Drink Count!) on Ndani TV’s “TGIF Show”

BN TV Music

Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video "No Games"—Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Sweet Adjeley’s Chunky Eggs & Fried Plantains Recipe is Perfect for Brunch

BN TV

Waje, Timi Dakolo, Kate Henshaw & More Rally for Immunisation in UNICEF’s “No More Zero Dose”

Avatar photo

Published

34 mins ago

 on

In a powerful new anthem, “No More Zero Dose,” UNICEF teams up with celebrated Nigerian artists Waje, Timi Dakolo, Omawumi, Spyro, Qing Madi, along with artists from across Africa—including Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, and Mali—to amplify the vital importance of immunisation

The video also features beloved Nollywood stars Kate Henshaw and Ali Nuhu, bringing added star power and urgency to the cause.

Produced by acclaimed music producer Cobhams Asuquo, the song carries an essential message: Every child deserves a chance at a healthier, brighter future through timely immunisation.

Watch the impactful video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php