Tyla Shines in Aaliyah’s Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Tyla made a stunning entrance at the MTV EMAs in a mesmerizing teal blue Roberto Cavalli gown, paying homage to Aaliyah‘s iconic look from the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

 

Her pretty messy updo and minimal makeup complemented the bold pattern, creating a nostalgic and contemporary look. Tyla’s outfit choice was a testament to her fashion sense and her admiration for the late R&B icon.

 

Watch Tyla take selfies with her TYGERS, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

Tyla speaks on Aaliyah’s influence on her music and wearing her dress in this interview, watch:

 

CREDITS

@enews

@mtv

@mtvza

