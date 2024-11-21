Keke Palmer Gushes About Baby Leo & Shares Powerful Advice from Nicki Minaj on “The Tonight Show” 

Keke Palmer never fails to light up the room, and her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was no exception. The multi-talented star charmed the audience with stories about her son Leo, her new book, and a heartwarming encounter with Nicki Minaj.

First up, Keke couldn’t stop gushing about her baby boy, Leo, in the most endearing way. “Leo is the best, he’s the best kid,” she said, her face glowing with pride. But she admitted that his growing independence is bittersweet: “One minute he’s like, ‘Mama, Mama,’ and the next, it’s ‘All done, bye-bye.’ And it’s like, well, I just wanted to love you!”

She also revealed that her little one has started singing back to her, a moment that clearly melted her heart.

From Leo, the conversation shifted to her newest project: her book, “Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative,” dedicated to her son. Reflecting on how motherhood has reshaped her perspective, Keke shared:

“I think a lot of changes happened after I had my baby. It really just changes the way you see the world and the way you think. My first book I did when I was 21, I’m 31 now, 10-year span. So much also changes just in your experiences. So yeah I just felt maybe now I could say something again that could be of service.”

The book, which combines her personal insights and wisdom from people she’s met, became even more exciting when Jimmy asked about one piece of advice from Nicki Minaj. Laughing, Keke recounted meeting Nicki at the Met Gala and shared the powerful advice she received:

“Nobody knows what it’s like when we turn off the lights and get to be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good with you.”

So powerful, right? Watch the full conversation below