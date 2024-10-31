Get the Scoop on Keke Palmer’s New Book, “Master of Me” & Her Journey Through Fame

Keke Palmer is stepping into a new chapter with her upcoming book, “Master of Me,” set to drop on 19 November. It’s been a whole decade since her last book at age 21, and now, at 31, she’s ready to share her reflections on navigating life, fame, and motherhood.

Describing “Master of Me” as her “personal blueprint,” Keke explores the way we align our inner thoughts with our outward lives—a process she calls the “manifestation” of our inner world. She’s clear that life is complex, and that being “nuanced, private, and protective” of ourselves is all part of the journey.

In a chat with People Magazine, Keke opened up about her past relationship with Darius Jackson, Leo’s father, which included allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to go through,” she writes, but after working through these challenges, they’re now in a good place, and she’s now ready to share her story.

The book also highlights a major change in Keke’s life: the arrival of her son, Leo. She shared on her Instagram, “The birth of my son allowed me to understand the importance of self prioritization, he brought me to a grounding place and humanized me in my world that has been so full of chaos. If I’m Dorothy I guess he is my Toto? 🤣🤣. (I see all things in movie references).”

From balancing fame to family memories, Keke gives us a rare look at the life lessons and growth that have shaped her.

Watch the full interview below: