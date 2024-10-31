“Society Should Not Decide for You”— Emem Ime Okwuche on Why Women Need to Be More Assertive | #HerMoneyHerPower

As a woman, have you ever felt apprehensive about asking for a promotion or salary raise, or speaking out against injustice, simply because you didn’t want to come off as too forward, aggressive, or assertive? Have you hesitated to apply for opportunities because of a lack of confidence?

In this episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, journalist, actor, and public relations consultant Eme Ime Okwuche emphasises that for women to gain economic power, they must not shy away from stepping into the spotlight and claiming their space. Women must learn to build their self esteem and confidence.

For Eme, economic power means a woman being in a position to make positive decisions—both big and small—for herself and her family. These decisions can significantly impact her life and career.

To achieve economic power, women must become comfortable demanding more for themselves. Eme points out that women are often labelled aggressive when they assert their rights. “Why not?” she asks, highlighting that we now live in a time when women contribute significantly to their families and society. This reality means women need to demand what they deserve to effectively fulfil their financial responsibilities.

No label should deter women from pursuing what they want. Eme also shared personal experiences where she had to advocate for herself. Women must learn to be assertive, actively pursuing their goals instead of allowing society to dictate their paths. This is the only way for women to achieve true economic power.

Wacth the full interview below