“I Did It All in Heels”: Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

“And I did it all in heels,” Bozoma Saint John tells Jimmy Fallon during her Tonight Show debut, and you’ll be amazed at why she said it.

The American-Ghanaian business executive has an impressive résumé, one that will probably inspire you to double down on your hustle. From 2020 to 2022, she served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Netflix. Before that, she was the Chief Brand Officer (CBO) at Uber and CMO at Endeavor. Saint John also led global marketing at Beats by Dre, Apple Music, and iTunes. Earlier in her career, she was Head of Music and Entertainment at PepsiCo, where she played a key role in producing Super Bowl halftime shows featuring stars like Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. Her contributions to the industry earned her Billboard’s Female Executive of the Year title and induction into the American Marketing Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Fallon was so blown away while reading her credentials that he jumped up, exclaiming, “This is unbelievable! This is how you do it!” To which Saint John, ever poised, replied, “Thank you, and I did it all in heels.”

During her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Bozoma Saint John spoke about her journey in marketing, the time she gave Spike Lee notes on a script while working as his personal assistant, and how she ended up on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

Watch the full video below, and check out some behind-the-scenes photos of their conversation