Aryna Sabalenka Finally Reveals What’s Behind Her Famous Grunt

Have you ever wondered why Aryna Sabalenka lets out that unmistakable grunt each time she fires a shot across the court? Well, she finally answered the question on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and her explanation is as amusing as it is honest.

Sitting across from Jimmy, Sabalenka laughed as she revealed that the famous sound isn’t a tactic or something she practises, it simply happens. She recalled a match where she wore a live microphone and only then realised just how loud she could be. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my God… people had to hear all of that,’” she joked, adding that ear-plugs might not be a bad idea for very sensitive fans.

When Jimmy asked what goes through her mind during an intense match, Sabalenka admitted that the grunt isn’t a conscious decision at all. “I want to win. That’s pretty much the main thing in my head,” she said, sharing that once she’s locked in, everything else fades — except the occasional thought about where she might eat later.

Her appearance on the show wasn’t all about the on-court noise, though. Sabalenka also chatted about her upcoming exhibition match with Nick Kyrgios — a playful, high-profile “Battle of the Sexes” showdown that has already sparked plenty of excitement.

So yes, the mystery behind the grunt? It’s simply Sabalenka being fully in the moment.

