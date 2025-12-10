Burna Boy Celebrates Loyalty & Family in New “Love” Video

Fresh off his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Burna Boy is keeping the momentum going with the release of the music video for “Love.” And while you could dance along, don’t be surprised if you find yourself standing in front of the mirror, singing every word.

As the title suggests, “Love” is a song about loyalty. It’s Burna Boy’s ode to choosing genuine connection over noise, celebrating the people who truly stand by you, and embracing a life grounded in purpose rather than applause.

He cautions against seeking validation from the wrong places: “No go dey live your life to impress anybody.” People, he warns, can be deceptive; some are, bluntly, “worse than Satan.” The message is clear: protect your peace and choose your circle wisely.

At the heart of the song is the refrain, “Na who love me I go love.” It’s an anthem of boundaries, a reminder not to pour yourself into those who won’t reciprocate.

The video brings the song to life through a series of distinct, captivating scenes. Burna Boy appears on stage performing, shares a hug with a fan, and features glimpses from his past—childhood photos with his mother, images of his parents when they were young, and moments with his siblings. There are also scenes of children singing alongside him as an adult. Each moment feels intimate, giving fans a glimpse into his life both on and off stage.

Earlier, he performed “Love” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following it up with “Update,” both from his latest album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

