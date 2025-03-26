Former D’Tigress Coach Rena Wakama Appointed as Chicago Sky Assistant Coach

Former D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama has joined Chicago Sky, a United States-based professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), as an assistant coach under Tyler Marsh.

Rena made history in 2023 when she became the first female head coach to lead Nigeria’s women’s basketball team to an AfroBasket title. Under her guidance, D’Tigress extended their dominance in Africa, securing their fourth consecutive championship. She then led the team to the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they became the first African team—male or female—to reach the quarterfinals. As one of the youngest head coaches in Olympic history, she was awarded the Best Coach title by FIBA for her achievements in Paris.

Speaking on her appointment, Tyler Marsh praised her leadership and experience, saying, “Rena has proven that she has a winning mindset and attitude. We’ve seen her success this past summer with the Nigerian National Team at the Olympics, building on an impressive winning record and extensive background in coaching and player development. She is an excellent young leader and coach who will make a significant impact on the Sky’s program.”

Expressing her excitement about her new role, she said, “I am honored and thankful for Jeff and Tyler for granting me the opportunity to join the Chicago Sky family. Tyler has one of the best basketball minds in the industry and I’m excited to help him bring his vision to life. I look forward to serving this organization and working alongside the other brilliant minds on staff to create a brand of basketball that is not only competitive but also fun to watch! Let’s get to work!”