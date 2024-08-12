FIBA Names Rena Wakama Olympics Best Female Basketball Coach

Rena Wakama, head coach of Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has been named the Best Coach of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

At just 32 years old, Rena is the only first female Nigerian basketball coach and also one of the youngest coaches in Olympic history. Under her leadership, D’Tigress achieved historic milestones, advancing to the Olympic quarterfinals for the first time ever.

D’Tigress made a statement from the start, defeating the Opals of Australia—ranked third globally—in a stunning 75-62 victory on the opening day. This win marked their first Olympic game victory in 20 years, following their 68-64 triumph over South Korea in Athens 2004.

Their momentum continued as they upset fifth-ranked Canada with a 79-70 score, making history as the first African team to compete in the Olympic quarterfinals and secure two wins at the Games.

Though their remarkable run ended in the quarterfinals against the United States, D’Tigress put up a fierce fight until the final whistle.

FIBA recognised Wakama’s leadership as a key factor in Nigeria’s unprecedented success, calling it “the most impactful performance by an African team in Olympic Basketball Tournament history.” FIBA added, “One of the main drivers of Nigeria’s unprecedented success was the leadership of playcaller Rena Wakama.”