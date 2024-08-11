BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Watch the Highlights

When Ebuka Obi-Uchendu graces your screen on a Sunday night, you know drama is inevitable—and this eviction night was no exception. The second eviction show of the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season delivered shocking surprises as the pair Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinne), who were also the Heads of House, were evicted from the show. This marks the first time in BBNaija history that a Head of House—or in this case, Heads of House—has been evicted.

Nne and Chinne, who are niece and aunt, share a deep familial bond that began when Chinne moved in with Nne’s parents shortly after Nne was born in 2002. “My aunt was like a big sister to me. She taught me vital things and we bonded like siblings,” Nne shared about their close relationship.

Despite their eviction, Ndi Nne had an impressive run in the house. In the first week, they won the custodian challenge, earning them immunity and a mystery card that allowed them to influence nominations or evictions. In the second week, they were elected as the new Heads of House through a ballot process where their fellow housemates cast their votes. However, the Head of House title did not grant immunity this season, leaving them vulnerable to eviction.

See highlights below:

Hey BNers, It’s time for another eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Season 9. Last week, the TAMI pair were the first to be evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house. Which pair is leaving tonight? #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

Last week, Streeze were up for possible eviction. Now, they hold the custodian power to nominate someone out of the eviction list. Like Ebuka said, Big Brother Naija is unpredictable.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

Ebuka: What about Sooj give you bad vibes? Mayor Frosh: I caught him staring at me having a moment with my partner and the way he looked at me… Ebuka: Fair enough.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

Wow. The Custodians, Streeze, opened the box given to them. Guess what it says? They will evict the pair leaving the house tonight! Hehehe, Big Brother!#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

Eviction time is here and Ebuka has confirmed that at least one pair is leaving the house tonight. #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 pic.twitter.com/wQvHpbr69o — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

Ndi Nne have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 9 house!#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024

“A lot of you are playing this game too safe and we can see through everything. Don’t come out of this show and give me ‘I wish I did this or that.'” Trust Ebuka to keep the housemates on their toes. #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 11, 2024