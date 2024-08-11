BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Watch the Highlights

Connect with us

When Ebuka Obi-Uchendu graces your screen on a Sunday night, you know drama is inevitable—and this eviction night was no exception. The second eviction show of the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season delivered shocking surprises as the pair Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinne), who were also the Heads of House, were evicted from the show. This marks the first time in BBNaija history that a Head of House—or in this case, Heads of House—has been evicted.

Nne and Chinne, who are niece and aunt, share a deep familial bond that began when Chinne moved in with Nne’s parents shortly after Nne was born in 2002. “My aunt was like a big sister to me. She taught me vital things and we bonded like siblings,” Nne shared about their close relationship.

Despite their eviction, Ndi Nne had an impressive run in the house. In the first week, they won the custodian challenge, earning them immunity and a mystery card that allowed them to influence nominations or evictions. In the second week, they were elected as the new Heads of House through a ballot process where their fellow housemates cast their votes. However, the Head of House title did not grant immunity this season, leaving them vulnerable to eviction.

See highlights below:

Next Sunday marks another eviction night. To save your favourite pair, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site.



