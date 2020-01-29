Federal Government has Approved N33,000 Allowance for Corp Members

Current and upcoming NYSC members now have every reason to celebrate because the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General (DG), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has confirmed that the FG, in line with the new Minimum Wage, has approved N33,000 allowance for Corps members.

The NYSC DG disclosed this while speaking to Corps members at the Bauchi state NYSC secretariat during his working visit to the State.

In a press statement posted on the official Facebook page of NYSC, the DG said: