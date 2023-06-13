Burger King Surulere Launches with Free Gifts for their Customers!

Burger King‘s latest Lagos venue at 69, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, enthusiastically welcomed customers as it commenced operations on Saturday, June 3rd. The store launch at Burger King brought about a wave of excitement and anticipation, drawing in an animated crowd of customers, social media influencers, and enthusiastic food aficionados.

With a reputation for mouthwatering burgers and a beautiful ambience, Burger King Surulere’s store launch was an impressive experience and it signified the brand’s commitment to serving the local neighbourhood. The event drew a crowd eager to be a part of the day, which included an incredible offer for the first 20 customers.

To mark the occasion, Burger King Surulere offered free goody bags to the first 20 customers who walked through its doors and made a meal purchase. The freebies added an extra layer of excitement, as customers eagerly lined up to experience the real burger taste and quality that Burger King is known for. The lucky individuals received exclusive merchandise, and free meal vouchers, making their visit to the new store more memorable.

The management team and staff at Burger King Surulere went above and beyond to ensure that the grand launch was a memorable event for everyone in attendance.

Families and friends immersed themselves in the lively atmosphere, relishing every moment of the grand launch celebration. From spin-to-win games to karaoke and much more, the games and activities were organized to entertain customers of all ages and created a vibrant and enjoyable ambience throughout the day.

A special opening deal was also announced that will be available for a limited time, lasting two weeks from the grand launch.

The special opening deal at Burger King Surulere allows customers to indulge in their favourite Burger King meals at unbeatable prices and walk away with freebies. So when you purchase a Double Whopper meal, a Double Steakhouse meal, or a Big King XXL meal at the new store, you walk away with FREE 4-pcs nuggets and a bottle of Coca-Cola Zero.

Burger King Surulere’s commitment to providing exceptional service was evident throughout the event. The staff members were attentive, and friendly, and worked tirelessly to ensure that each customer had a positive and satisfying experience. Their dedication to customer satisfaction reflected the brand’s core values and set the stage for a successful launch.

Burger King Nigeria promises to deliver unforgettable moments, one mouthwatering burger at a time. So, if you’re craving an extraordinary burger experience that will leave you wanting more, head over to any Burger King Nigeria store or order via call or WhatsApp on +2347004447777.

