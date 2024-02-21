Burger King Nigeria Makes a Grand Entrance into Ikeja City Mall

Ikeja City Mall, the largest shopping mall in Lagos, witnessed a momentous occasion on the 17th of February, 2024 as Burger King officially opened its doors to the public. The grand opening was marked by a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony, creating an electrifying atmosphere that echoed with excitement.

The launch started with a special treat, as the first 100 customers who shopped for items worth 5,000 Naira and above were rewarded with free burgers.

Families with kids were also in for a treat, as the festivities included a bouncy castle, face painting, and various fun games to keep the little ones entertained. The highlight of the day was the thrilling burger-eating competition that brought together participants eager to showcase their speed.

Burger King Nigeria went above and beyond to ensure that everyone enjoyed the celebration. Free drinks flowed, and attendees were showered with freebies, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

To add to the excitement, Burger King introduced a special opening deal that is valid until the 29th of February, 2023! The crispy chicken meal, was available at an exclusive price of 3,500 Naira, allowing customers to save a whopping 25%. This limited-time offer was a testament to Burger King’s commitment to providing quality and value for money.

The opening event set the tone for a new era of delicious and memorable dining experiences at Ikeja City Mall. As the crowd dispersed with smiles and filled stomachs, it was clear that Burger King had successfully made its mark on Lagos, promising a juicy journey for all and a shared love for the iconic flame-grilled burgers.

