10 Facts About the Newly Appointed EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa has been appointed the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Senate.

The decision was made following a two-hour screening exercise in the plenary which was presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. The sittings saw Bawa answer various questions concerning “past experiences, his relationship with his predecessors as well as his plans for the new position he has been appointed for” from about 15 lawmakers.

According to Premium Times, Bawa denied the accusation that he sold properties that were seized during his tenure as head of EFCC’s Port Harcourt office during the screening, saying that he had a “good relationship with his predecessors”.

This comes a week after President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement, via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, nominated Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new Chairman of the EFCC and requested the Senate to confirm Bawa’s nomination as EFCC boss.

This appointment makes Bawa the youngest chairman of the EFCC as well as the first EFCC chairperson who was not previously a police officer.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad also, on Twitter described 40-year-old Bawa as “a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, laundering & other economic crimes.”

Bawa who was formerly zonal head of the anti-graft agency will now replace Mohammed Umar who has been acting chairman of the EFCC since the suspension of Ibrahim Magu over corruption allegations in 2020.

According to Premium Times, here are five facts about the new chairman: