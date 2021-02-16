Connect with us

President Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as New EFCC Chairman

President Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as New EFCC Chairman

Published

5 hours ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He has therefore requested the Senate to confirm Bawa’s nomination.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday entitled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes. He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed the news on Twitter. He tweeted:

This is Abdulrasheed Bawa, 40, a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, laundering & other economic crimes, PMB has sent his name to the Senate for confirmation as EFCC boss.

 

However, according to Punch, Tosin Ojaomo, a lawyer to former Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, stated that Magu has not yet been sacked by the President. He was put on suspension pending the outcome of the probe by the panel. He has not yet been sacked”.

Photo Credit: BashirAhmaad
