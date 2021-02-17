So Major! Davido’s Hit Single “If” gets a Gold certification in the US

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido breaks another record as his hit song “If” receives an RIAA Gold plaque in the USA.

This makes it the second time the superstar’s solo single is getting a gold certification in the USA after his hit track “Fall” went gold in May 2020.

“If” is the fifth track off the singer’s 2019 hit Afro-Pop debut album “A Good Time“. Davido shared his excitement on social media with a tweet that read, “My 2nd Gold record !!! Oh God I am Grateful !! The Only two Afro beats solo singles to go Gold in the USA in Afro beats history !! God is good !!! MORE TO COME !”

My 2nd Gold record !!! Oh God I am Grateful !! The Only two Afro beats solo singles to go Gold in the USA in Afro beats history !! God is good !!! ❤️❤️ 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 MORE TO COME ! pic.twitter.com/INmeSMeuaZ — Davido (@davido) February 17, 2021

Photo Credit: @davido