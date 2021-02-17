Connect with us

So Major! Davido's Hit Single "If" gets a Gold certification in the US

Go Behind the Scenes of Flavour's "Omo T'emi" Music Video

Adekunle Gold Wants You to Join Him on an Exciting Journey

New Music: Queen Fairy - Pull Up

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

New Video: Sinach - Greatest Lord

New Video: Vector feat. Good Girl LA - Early Momo

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of "Black Box Interview"

New Music: I Need You - Isaac Gerald

Love, Beach & Fun! Cardi B & Offset are Having a Lovely Baecation

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido breaks another record as his hit song “If” receives an RIAA Gold plaque in the USA.

This makes it the second time the superstar’s solo single is getting a gold certification in the USA after his hit track “Fall” went gold in May 2020.

“If” is the fifth track off the singer’s 2019 hit Afro-Pop debut album “A Good Time“. Davido shared his excitement on social media with a tweet that read, “My 2nd Gold record !!! Oh God I am Grateful !! The Only two Afro beats solo singles to go Gold in the USA in Afro beats history !! God is good !!! MORE TO COME !”

Photo Credit: @davido

