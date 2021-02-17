Adekunle Gold Wants You to Join Him on an Exciting Journey

Don’t we just love to see our stars aim higher and soar?

It is always a good idea to explore and try out new things, especially when it involves solving a problem and making money while at it. Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold says yes to this as the singer/songwriter has launched a new paint company called Shades, to serve all people and all energies. The singer shared the news on his official social media page, stating that he was inspired by you, his fans, to give you a way to express yourself through colours.

With music, social content and everything we’ve seen, AG Baby always gets it right so we trust when he says the has put effort, time and value into this to give you what you deserve- the best, as he asks you, “with all joy and pride and humility, to come with me on this exciting journey with Shades, The Paint Company”

Hi. Today is a great day. Great, because finally, I get to share something I’ve been working on for years with you.

Shades, The Paint Company – Adekunle Kosoko’s Premium Acrylic paint company to serve all people and all energies. My inspiration was you. Is you. I wanted to give you a way to express yourself through colours. To have you walk in the room with walls speaking our language and letting you feel exactly how you choose.

I have put so much time and value into this because you deserve the best and that’s all I’m willing to give you. I assure you that I don’t indulge in mediocrity, and I won’t start now.

So I ask you, with all joy and pride and humility, to come with me on this exciting journey with Shades, The Paint Company.

I am so excited to announce my baby; @shadespaint. Shades (Premium Acrylic Paint) is made for bold and creative expressions. With modern and refreshing palettes, it’s the perfect way to bring your colourful ideas to life. Now your walls don’t have to be bland and boring. #FindYourShade, redesign your space.” He captioned the second post in his typical pleasant manner, ending it with “Help me buy my market 💙”

To support her hubby, Simi also shared a post on Instagram in which she captioned, “My husband is selling paint guys. And whatever Adekunle Kosoko does, he does very well. I ask that you kindly support this business – Shades, The Paint Company – he has worked so hard on, to give you the best. Thank you 😌”

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold