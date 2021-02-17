Tonto Dikeh Pulled Out All the Stops for King Andre’s 5th Birthday

Tonto Dikeh pulled out all the stops for an intimate celebration for their five-year-old son, King Andre. The proud mum shared new photos of Andre’s big day on her Instagram page while also praying for him.

She wrote:

“Dear son, i closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly a young man stood where a baby used to be. I may not be able to carry you now in my arms like i used to be. But i will always carry you in my heart, You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you’re becoming. But the proudest moments for me is when telling others that you’re my son. I love you now and forever! I wish you many many more happy returns of the day. May this birthday bring you a bright future and good luck in your life. I wish you my heartfelt wishes for your memorable birthday. Let all the success comes to your feet and may god bestow you with good health in your life. You are one more year old today but for me you always be a small baby, that same smal, sweet, cute and most lovable son of the world. I pray to God that this birthday brings you lots of happiness, luck, enjoyment and lots of sweet memories in your life my child. My blessings and love would always grow more and more for you. Always keep smiling my dear son! Happy big 5 my love, mummy loves you!!! @kingandre_dikeh”.

In another post, the proud mum stated that she gifted her son a star for his 5th birthday. She took to her Instagram to reveal this as she said she wanted to give him something he didn’t already have, so she bought the right to name a star after him.

This year I thought hard on what to give my baby as A signature 5year birthday gift, I mean he has everything I could ever dream of for any kid.

-Good Education

-Great insurances

-Great Savings/Checking Accounts

-A luxurious pimped Mercedes Viano (Birthday Gift)

-Good citizenship

-Amazing 7bedroom home in his Name(Birthday Gift)

-Good business(A farm and A Ranch)

-Amazing investment/shares etc As I closed my eyes one night, all I could see were stars ✨✨✨🌟 THEN THE GIFT CAME TO ME, I saw it, I virtualized it, fascinated about it, Then surfed the net for it.. I found/contacted an amazing company who helps individuals PURCHASE/REGISTER/NAME

A REAL LIFE STAR UP IN THE SKY. BOOM 💥💥💥💥💥

I BOUGT MY BABY A STAR

I MEAN A REAL LIFE STAR IN THE SKY..

#AM PROUD TO SAY I BOUGHT MY BABY THE WORLD..

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @tontolet