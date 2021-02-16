Connect with us

News

Olatorera Oniru is now on the Board of Directors of the Saya International Corporation

News

President Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as New EFCC Chairman

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Officially World Trade Organization's Director-General

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks Women's Empowerment & Inequality Issues on CNN | Watch

BN TV Features News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

News Scoop

#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate

Music News

Isreal DMW Apologizes to Cuppy for Debt Allegations

News

Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing

Music News

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti nominated for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Here’s How You Can Vote

Music News

Wizkid will no longer be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert for this reason

News

Olatorera Oniru is now on the Board of Directors of the Saya International Corporation

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Saya International Corporation has officially appointed Olatorera Oniru to its Board of Directors.

Saya International Corporation is a direct investor in the frontier, emerging and developing markets. The firm invests across industries in both established and growth-oriented companies while achieving a positive social impact.

Olatorera is Chief Executive Officer of Olatorera Consultancy and is a development proponent and executive leader passionate about progressive governance and innovative growth. As a leading champion of the Made in Africa Movement, she received several awards and recognition from organizations such as Commonwealth Africa Awards For Entrepreneurship, Nigerian Innovation Awards, Forbes Most Promising Africans, Africa.com’s Top 5 Youngest Entrepreneurs and African Achievers Awards.

Olatorera speaks often on topics related to entrepreneurship and good governance at events such as The Retail Trade International Summit, AfricaCom, The Palms Institute of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Enterprise Summit, Seamless Africa, Women in Leadership Dubai, Toronto Global Economic Forum and several others. In 2017, she published “Push Your Dreams” to motivate a system of ethical and progressive achievements.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the Emory University and Executive Leadership Certificates from Stockholm School of Economics and International Institute for Management Development.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, William Wassink commented: “We are pleased to welcome Olatorera to our board. Olatorera brings strategic and governance experience complementary to our board as we execute our strategic plan. She will make a significant contribution to the growth and success of our firm.”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Advertisement
css.php