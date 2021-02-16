Olatorera Oniru is now on the Board of Directors of the Saya International Corporation

Saya International Corporation has officially appointed Olatorera Oniru to its Board of Directors.

Saya International Corporation is a direct investor in the frontier, emerging and developing markets. The firm invests across industries in both established and growth-oriented companies while achieving a positive social impact.

Olatorera is Chief Executive Officer of Olatorera Consultancy and is a development proponent and executive leader passionate about progressive governance and innovative growth. As a leading champion of the Made in Africa Movement, she received several awards and recognition from organizations such as Commonwealth Africa Awards For Entrepreneurship, Nigerian Innovation Awards, Forbes Most Promising Africans, Africa.com’s Top 5 Youngest Entrepreneurs and African Achievers Awards.

Olatorera speaks often on topics related to entrepreneurship and good governance at events such as The Retail Trade International Summit, AfricaCom, The Palms Institute of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Enterprise Summit, Seamless Africa, Women in Leadership Dubai, Toronto Global Economic Forum and several others. In 2017, she published “Push Your Dreams” to motivate a system of ethical and progressive achievements.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the Emory University and Executive Leadership Certificates from Stockholm School of Economics and International Institute for Management Development.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, William Wassink commented: “We are pleased to welcome Olatorera to our board. Olatorera brings strategic and governance experience complementary to our board as we execute our strategic plan. She will make a significant contribution to the growth and success of our firm.”