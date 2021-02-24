Connect with us

News

Ghana Receives First Wave of Covid-19 Vaccines through WHO's COVAX Program

Music News

Stevie Wonder Will Be Moving to Ghana for this Reason

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

News Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Maintain their Decision to "Step Back" as Working Members of the Royal Family

News

Senegal's Makhtar Diop is the New Managing Director & Executive Vice President of the International Finance Corporation

News

President Joe Biden Passes New Bill to Review Immigration System

News Scoop

Serena Williams' Message to Fans as her Race to the 2021 Australian Open Final Comes to an End

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks about her Appointment as Director-General of the WTO

Music News Scoop

Davido, FK Abudu, Olugbenga Agboola, Odunayo Eweniyi make TIME “100 Next” 2021 List

Music News

So Major! Davido's Hit Single "If" gets a Gold certification in the US

News

Ghana Receives First Wave of Covid-19 Vaccines through WHO’s COVAX Program

Published

9 mins ago

 on

President-elect of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

In January, it was announced by India and the African Union that 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were to be supplied to Africa by the Serum Institute of India as part of the first set of Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed to low and middle-income countries.

UNICEF Ghana and World Health Organization Ghana, through a joint statement on Wednesday, are pleased to announce that Ghana has received the first batch of Covid-19 via the WHO’s COVAX program, CNN reports.

A total of  600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at Kotoka International Airport, Accra, making them the first country to receive the vaccine through the COVAX program. The consignment was received by a government delegation led by the Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The first wave of vaccines will be given to people who are 60 years old and above, people with underlying health issues and health workers, as plans are in motion for additional vaccines to be acquired through external agencies, a statement from Ghana’s Information Ministry revealed.

Today marks the historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard. With the first shipment of doses, we can make good on the promise of the COVAX Facility to ensure people from less wealthy countries are not left behind in the race for life-saving vaccines,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips
Advertisement
css.php