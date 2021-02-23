Stevie Wonder Will Be Moving to Ghana for this Reason

Connect with us

Awards winning Michigan performer Stevie Wonder has once again revealed his plans to permanently move to Ghana. The 74-time Grammy nominee and the 25-time winner made this known in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to Stevie, “I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”

This makes it the second time he is considering moving to Ghana after he stated that he felt there was “more of a sense of community” there in 1994, CNN reports.

Explaining the reason for his decision, Stevie said, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”

Watch the video below:

