Listen to DJ Tims' New "Rave Party Mixtape" Right Here!

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Stevie Wonder Will Be Moving to Ghana for this Reason

Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Tekno to feature in Def Jam Recordings' "Coming 2 America" Inspired Project "Rhythms of Zamunda"

You Need to See this New Pepsi “Fizz To Life” Campaign featuring Becky G & Burna Boy's Track "Rotate"

New Video: Joe EL, Davido & Zlatan - Epo

New Music: Dapo Tuburna - Wickedest Wine

New Music: Nissi - Move X2

Go Behind the Scenes of Teni's "For You" Video feat. Davido in Episode 9 of "My XXXL Life"

Boss Moves! Jay-Z sells Half His Champagne Brand to LVMH

Dj Tims, has created a rave through his mixtapes and would love everyone to continuously anticipate.

“This is just the first of many and I have crafted this one to cater to everyone’s musical needs,” he says as he serves up a new mix tagged “Rave Party Mixtape” featuring 33 hit tracks from various artists including Burna Boy, Davido, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky, Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Fireboy DML, Zlatan, DJ Kaywise, Phyno, D Banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, Bad Boy Timz and many more.

Tracklist

Intro Dj Tims

  1. Bella Shmurda – “Cash App”
  2. Lisali ft Yk – “Ready to Dance”
  3. Dj Kaywise ft Mayorkun, Zlatan, Naira Marley – “WTOD (What Type Of Dance)”
  4. Yk – Tule
  5. Qdot – Ah
  6. Dj Maphorisa, Dj Shimza – “Makhe”
  7. Naira Marley – “Opotoyi”
  8. D banj – “Suddenly”
  9. Bella Shmurda – “Rush”
  10. Dremo – “Konjinaba”
  11. Olamide ft Bad Boy Timz – “Loading”
  12. Wande Coal – “Sexcellency”
  13. Wande Coal – “Been long”
  14. Dj kaywise ft Phyno – “Highway”
  15. Niniola – “Look Like M
  16. Rahman Jago, Jamo Pyper, Zlatan Ibile – “Of Lala”
  17. Mayorkun – “Your body”
  18. Mohbad ft Lil Kesh Naira Marley – “Ponmo”
  19. “Lagos Beat”
  20. Rexxie X MohBad – “KPK”
  21. Burna boy – “Comma”
  22. Davido ft Ckay – “La La”
  23. Peruzzi ft Fireboy -“Southy Love”
  24. Vigro Deep – “Untold Stories”
  25. Dremo ft Mayorkun – “E Be Tins”
  26. Lax – “Go Low”
  27. Zinoleesky – “Kilofeshe”
  28. Bella Shmurda x Zlatan x Masterkraft – “Hallelu”
  29. Patoranking – “Abule”
  30. Davido ft Mayorkun – “The Best”
  31. Naira Marley – “Koleyewon”
  32. Dj Consequence ft Barry Jhay, Jason, Frescool – “Jo”
  33. Naira Marley – “Chi Chi”

Listen to the mix below:

