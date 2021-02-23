Listen to DJ Tims’ New “Rave Party Mixtape” Right Here!

Dj Tims, has created a rave through his mixtapes and would love everyone to continuously anticipate.

“This is just the first of many and I have crafted this one to cater to everyone’s musical needs,” he says as he serves up a new mix tagged “Rave Party Mixtape” featuring 33 hit tracks from various artists including Burna Boy, Davido, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky, Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Fireboy DML, Zlatan, DJ Kaywise, Phyno, D Banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, Bad Boy Timz and many more.

Tracklist

Intro Dj Tims

Bella Shmurda – “Cash App” Lisali ft Yk – “Ready to Dance” Dj Kaywise ft Mayorkun, Zlatan, Naira Marley – “WTOD (What Type Of Dance)” Yk – Tule Qdot – Ah Dj Maphorisa, Dj Shimza – “Makhe” Naira Marley – “Opotoyi” D banj – “Suddenly” Bella Shmurda – “Rush” Dremo – “Konjinaba” Olamide ft Bad Boy Timz – “Loading” Wande Coal – “Sexcellency” Wande Coal – “Been long” Dj kaywise ft Phyno – “Highway” Niniola – “Look Like M Rahman Jago, Jamo Pyper, Zlatan Ibile – “Of Lala” Mayorkun – “Your body” Mohbad ft Lil Kesh Naira Marley – “Ponmo” “Lagos Beat” Rexxie X MohBad – “KPK” Burna boy – “Comma” Davido ft Ckay – “La La” Peruzzi ft Fireboy -“Southy Love” Vigro Deep – “Untold Stories” Dremo ft Mayorkun – “E Be Tins” Lax – “Go Low” Zinoleesky – “Kilofeshe” Bella Shmurda x Zlatan x Masterkraft – “Hallelu” Patoranking – “Abule” Davido ft Mayorkun – “The Best” Naira Marley – “Koleyewon” Dj Consequence ft Barry Jhay, Jason, Frescool – “Jo” Naira Marley – “Chi Chi”

Listen to the mix below: