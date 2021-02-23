Music
Listen to DJ Tims’ New “Rave Party Mixtape” Right Here!
Dj Tims, has created a rave through his mixtapes and would love everyone to continuously anticipate.
“This is just the first of many and I have crafted this one to cater to everyone’s musical needs,” he says as he serves up a new mix tagged “Rave Party Mixtape” featuring 33 hit tracks from various artists including Burna Boy, Davido, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky, Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Fireboy DML, Zlatan, DJ Kaywise, Phyno, D Banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, Bad Boy Timz and many more.
Tracklist
Intro Dj Tims
- Bella Shmurda – “Cash App”
- Lisali ft Yk – “Ready to Dance”
- Dj Kaywise ft Mayorkun, Zlatan, Naira Marley – “WTOD (What Type Of Dance)”
- Yk – Tule
- Qdot – Ah
- Dj Maphorisa, Dj Shimza – “Makhe”
- Naira Marley – “Opotoyi”
- D banj – “Suddenly”
- Bella Shmurda – “Rush”
- Dremo – “Konjinaba”
- Olamide ft Bad Boy Timz – “Loading”
- Wande Coal – “Sexcellency”
- Wande Coal – “Been long”
- Dj kaywise ft Phyno – “Highway”
- Niniola – “Look Like M
- Rahman Jago, Jamo Pyper, Zlatan Ibile – “Of Lala”
- Mayorkun – “Your body”
- Mohbad ft Lil Kesh Naira Marley – “Ponmo”
- “Lagos Beat”
- Rexxie X MohBad – “KPK”
- Burna boy – “Comma”
- Davido ft Ckay – “La La”
- Peruzzi ft Fireboy -“Southy Love”
- Vigro Deep – “Untold Stories”
- Dremo ft Mayorkun – “E Be Tins”
- Lax – “Go Low”
- Zinoleesky – “Kilofeshe”
- Bella Shmurda x Zlatan x Masterkraft – “Hallelu”
- Patoranking – “Abule”
- Davido ft Mayorkun – “The Best”
- Naira Marley – “Koleyewon”
- Dj Consequence ft Barry Jhay, Jason, Frescool – “Jo”
- Naira Marley – “Chi Chi”
Listen to the mix below: