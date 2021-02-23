Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Tekno to feature in Def Jam Recordings’ “Coming 2 America” Inspired Project “Rhythms of Zamunda”

Earlier this month, Def Jam Recordings introduced the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the forthcoming movie “Coming 2 America” via “I’m A King” the blockbuster collaboration between Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion.

Def Jam Recordings, in association with Def Jam Africa, has now announced that a collection of originals from African artists inspired by the highly anticipated comedy “Coming 2 America” and curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini, will also drop on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The 16-track compilation, titled “Rhythms of Zamunda“, comes in conjunction with the comedy movie and its recently revealed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories same day.

“It was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora. The film franchise is tongue-in-cheek but conveys a rich quality of life in Africa. That is reflected in the music on Rhythms of Zamunda. We wanted to represent some of the sounds that are relevant, impactful and current on the continent,” Sipho Dlamini said.

“Rhythms of Zamunda” is a “Pan-African project that bridges the distance between countries and cultures, traces a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introduces this synergy to listeners worldwide.”

The record features contributions from Afrobests superstars Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Umuobiligbo, Tellaman, Sha Sha, Oxlade, Alpha P, TMXO and Tekno, Côte d’Ivoire’s DJ Arafat, South Africa’s Nasty C, Prince Kaybee and Msaki, and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See the full tracklisting below: