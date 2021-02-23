Connect with us

Movies & TV Music

Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Tekno to feature in Def Jam Recordings' "Coming 2 America" Inspired Project "Rhythms of Zamunda"

Movies & TV Scoop

Ozo speaks on 'Road to Fame' as He covers Glamsquad Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Dima-Okojie hosted a Viewing Party for "Namaste Wahala" at Home | See the Highlights

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Sets Lamar Straight in Episode 2 of Diane Russet’s Web Series "Ricordi"

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Idia Aisien talks about landing #NnekaThePrettySerpent Role, Colourism & More in this BellaNaija Style Interview

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You can Watch Episode 11(The Silver Spoon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Right Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "The Personal Assistant" starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Movies & TV

Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Tekno to feature in Def Jam Recordings’ “Coming 2 America” Inspired Project “Rhythms of Zamunda”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Earlier this month, Def Jam Recordings introduced the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the forthcoming movie “Coming 2 America” via “I’m A King” the blockbuster collaboration between Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion.

Def Jam Recordings, in association with Def Jam Africa, has now announced that a collection of originals from African artists inspired by the highly anticipated comedy “Coming 2 America” and curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini, will also drop on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The 16-track compilation, titled “Rhythms of Zamunda“, comes in conjunction with the comedy movie and its recently revealed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories same day.

“It was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora. The film franchise is tongue-in-cheek but conveys a rich quality of life in Africa. That is reflected in the music on Rhythms of Zamunda. We wanted to represent some of the sounds that are relevant, impactful and current on the continent,” Sipho Dlamini said.

“Rhythms of Zamunda” is a “Pan-African project that bridges the distance between countries and cultures, traces a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introduces this synergy to listeners worldwide.”

The record features contributions from Afrobests superstars Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Umuobiligbo, Tellaman, Sha Sha, Oxlade, Alpha P, TMXO and Tekno, Côte d’Ivoire’s DJ Arafat, South Africa’s Nasty C, Prince Kaybee and Msaki, and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See the full tracklisting below:

  1. Black & White” – Nasty C ft. Ari Lennox
  2. Owo Ni Koko” – Larry Gaaga & Umuobiligbo
  3. Magnet” – Locko
  4. “Skeletun” – Tekno
  5. “Overdue” – Tellaman Feat. Sha Sha & Oxlade
  6. Jiggy Bop” – Alpha P & TMXO
  7. “Dosabado” – DJ Arafat
  8. Fetch Your Life” – Prince Kaybee Feat. Msaki
  9. Dangerous Love” – Tiwa Savage (DJ Ganyani Amapiano Radio Edit Remix)
  10. Moya Omubi” – Th&o.
  11. “Hallelujah” – Diamond Platnumz Feat. Morgan Heritage
  12. Ye Mama” – Toofan Feat. Fally Ipupa
  13. Ain’t It True” – Bonj
  14. Loke Loke” – Gemini Major Feat. ANATII
  15. “Shesha” – De Mthuda & Njelic
  16. “Everything” – Ricky Tyler
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)
Advertisement
css.php