Get ready for a new Mobile Experience with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 series

Samsung Nigeria has announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldable: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

Samsung is revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience. Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology, said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria.

Samsung’s heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category has created incredibly versatile devices available. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimised the Galaxy Z series lineup. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users.

Galaxy Z Flip5: The ultimate pocketable self-expression tool without compromise

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customisation options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. From the Flex Window, quickly and effortlessly access useful information. With its unparalleled design and form factor, Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window.

Users can capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view and edit shots in Flex Mode too.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 also adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience, bringing every photo to life. Get creative, even in low light, with improved Nightography capabilities that optimise photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects any visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, photos are clearer with the digital 10X zoom.

Galaxy Z Fold5: The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen

Offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery in the thinnest, lightest Fold yet, Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series.

The Galaxy Z Fold’s robust, big screen experience, has evolved from Multi Window and App Continuity to a wide range of features including Taskbar, drag and drop, and optimisation of third-party apps. The S-Pen Fold Edition introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. These features and tools come together to deliver powerful productivity on a large screen and enable users to complete important tasks from anywhere.

The improved Taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. Now up to four recent apps are ready for more efficient working. Newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop can also ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens. Simply touch and hold an image in Samsung Gallery with one finger and use another finger to open the Samsung Notes app to drag and drop the image.

The new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket. The Slim S Pen case is nearly the same thickness as a regular case for the Fold and available in a variety of styles and colours so users can carry their S Pens in style.

Helping users do more on the go, the 7.6-inch Main Screen provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favourite movie in portrait or landscape. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, up to 1750 nits, for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight.

Delivering a positive impact for the planet

Speaking further during the Unpacked Event held in Lagos, Nigera, Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, expressed his continued demonstration of progress toward the company’s environmental vision and accelerated actions that help achieve its goals, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for the Device eXperience Division.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for their packaging box is made using 100 percent recycled material.

Lee explained that these innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimised longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle.

Availability and Recommended retail price

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for pre-order in Nigeria from July 26th – August 10th, 2023 with general availability in carriers, retailers and on the website starting August 11th.

Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, as well as a range of accessories including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalised look.

While the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap

According to Joy Tim-Ayoola, HOD – MX Division, customers who pre-order the Galaxy Flip 5 or Fold 5 will get gift items worth up to N150,000.

Samsung is committed to giving customers peace of mind with Samsung Care+, a support service for accidental screen damage. Customers can register within 30 days of purchasing their Galaxy Flip5|Fold5 and enjoy 1 free screen repair within a 12-month period, she added.

According to Chika Nnadozie, Head of Marketing, Samsung Nigeria,

Samsung understands the harsh realities of the Nigerian economy and as a result has partnered with financial institutions to offer device financing opportunities which allows customers to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 and pay in 3 to 12 month instalments.

