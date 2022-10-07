Samsung Nigeria Launches Galaxy A04s Codenamed ‘The Eagle’

Connect with us

Samsung Nigeria Unveils Galaxy A04s codenamed ‘The Eagle’

Today, Samsung Nigeria officially launched the Galaxy A04s into the Nigerian market. The launch of this device reinforces Samsung’s commitment to providing affordable yet quality devices that address the daily needs of consumers.

The smartphone is packed with 4G/64 GB & 4G/128GB storage variants expandable to 1TB and runs on a One UI Core 4.

The device supports Dual SIM and is built with a glass front and plastic back with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes in attractive color variants of Black, Green, Copper, and White.

Today is quite remarkable as we introduce Galaxy A04s, ‘The Eagle’. People want a device that is convenient, safe and affordable. They want a device that is a one-stop shop to enjoy watching movies, playing games and be productive at the same time”, The Galaxy A04s speaks to these needs said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria.
Galaxy A04s, another pocket-friendly mobile device from Samsung has been launched in Nigeria to edge out competition, ahead of other emerging markets”, the MD added.

The Galaxy A04s is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio

With the Galaxy A04s, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality”, he said.

Speaking about device specifications, Stephen Okwara, Product Manager, said “Galaxy A04s, ‘The Eagle’ has a 50MP front-facing camera and 5MP selfie so that you can click some life-like pictures. Features on the rear camera setup include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, and Touch-to-focus.

In addressing the current economic situation, Joy Tim-Ayoola, HOD MX division added that Samsung through a pay small scheme called Flex Pay has provided the opportunity for consumers to buy the device and pay in 3-12 months’ installments with as low as N11,000 per month. And that is not all, customers can also repair their screens for as low as N12,500 with no limits to frequency or time.

The Galaxy A04s Price in Nigeria

According to Chika Nnadozie, HOD Marketing,

The introduction of the Galaxy A04s promises to improve the position of Samsung in the mass market segment of the mobile phone market especially with its price positioning”.

The recommended retail price for 4+64GB is N96,000 and 4+128GB is N103,000 and devices are readily available at authorized dealer stores nationwide and online partner stores.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

