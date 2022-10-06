BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday.

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Experience Sketch with Sip And Paint.NG

Get the most out of your time in Lagos by unleashing your inner creativity and taking part in this hands-on art lesson at The Amber Lagos. No need to worry if you haven’t got much painting experience—easels and equipment are provided, and an art instructor leads the lesson! As an extra perk, wine or mocktails are provided during the class.

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sketch Restaurant Lagos, 5 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Ladies & Karaoke Night with JJ Dejocular

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: La’ Vee Rooftop, Remi Olowude St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Quramo Festival Of Words 2022

Festival of words

Date: Friday, October 7 – Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mask Up – The Party

Party nights are the nights we all live for and that’s why MVMT has organized this premium Mask Up Party for you. Enjoy games, Karaoke, the poolside, food, drinks and party all night!

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 15b Oladimeji Alo Street, Close to Canada Visa Office, Freedom way, Lekki phase 1

RSVP: HERE

La-La-Le Friday Karaoke and Games Night at Sixty by Chef Lu’

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 270, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

ArtMesh: Open Mic & MeetUp For Storytellers

ArtMesh is an open environment for creatives, writers, storytellers, spoken word artists, poets, and everyone else involved in the art space to elevate art in the community.

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: American Corner, 42 Local Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Teffy Live

New music and unreleased songs will be showcased as well as brand new merchandise collection and many more.

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Smokey Bones Restaurant, 8B Fabac Close, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Raw Cruise Party 4.0

Raw Cruise Party is a premium and fun party at Hard Rock Cafe the mother of hot parties.

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE